UP: 4 police constables suspended, SHO taken off active duty for threatening, extorting BJP leader

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:32 IST
UP: 4 police constables suspended, SHO taken off active duty for threatening, extorting BJP leader
Four police constables were suspended and a station house officer was taken off active duty for allegedly threatening and extorting a local BJP leader, a senior police official said on Saturday.

According to Ramesh Kumar Pandey, an office-bearer of the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha and a BJP booth incharge, a team from Purakalandar police station ransacked his house in Keshavpur Anjana village and detained him just before Diwali.

Pandey alleged that the constables threatened to book him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act, after which he had to borrow Rs 40,000 from his relatives and pay the police for letting him out.

Pandey said the police found nothing objectionable from his house during the raid.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Varma said an inquiry was conducted in which the policemen were found guilty.

''Prima facie, the cops were found guilty of carrying out an unlawful activity. I have suspended the four constables who raided and ransacked Pandey's house and sent the SHO of Purakalandar station to police lines,'' he said.

