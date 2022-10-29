Over 100 cadets inducted into Army
Over 100 cadets, including 35 women, were inducted into the Army at a passing-out parade held at the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.
Eight gentlemen cadets and 28 women from friendly nations also completed their training.
A military parade and a drill of the cadets marching to martial tunes marked the ceremony, a press release said.
To graduate from the academy, the cadets underwent one-year training.
The Royal Bhutan Army chief operation officer Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering reviewed the passing-out parade. Tshering complimented the officer-cadets at the Academy and exhorted them to adhere to the military values of selfless service and strive for excellence in their endeavours.
Academy Under-Officer M Pavithra received the sword of honour while Gourav Saklani the gold medal. Junior Under-Officer Shubham Mallikarjun Nesaragi bagged the bronze medal.
