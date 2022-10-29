Left Menu

Over 100 cadets inducted into Army

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 100 cadets, including 35 women, were inducted into the Army at a passing-out parade held at the Officers Training Academy here on Saturday.

Eight gentlemen cadets and 28 women from friendly nations also completed their training.

A military parade and a drill of the cadets marching to martial tunes marked the ceremony, a press release said.

To graduate from the academy, the cadets underwent one-year training.

The Royal Bhutan Army chief operation officer Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering reviewed the passing-out parade. Tshering complimented the officer-cadets at the Academy and exhorted them to adhere to the military values of selfless service and strive for excellence in their endeavours.

Academy Under-Officer M Pavithra received the sword of honour while Gourav Saklani the gold medal. Junior Under-Officer Shubham Mallikarjun Nesaragi bagged the bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

