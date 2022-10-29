Left Menu

Maha: Man held for having sex with buffalo calf in Pune; passersby assault accused

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-10-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 22:56 IST
A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a buffalo calf in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Deccan area of the city on Friday, and the accused was spotted by passersby who beat him till he fell unconscious, an official said.

The accused, who hails from Nepal, was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital in an injured state, he said.

''Based on the evidence submitted by locals, we have registered an FIR against the man under section 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act,'' a senior inspector of Deccan Police Station said. He will be arrested once he is discharged from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

