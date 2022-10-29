Ukrainian official rules out any deals with Russia as long as war lasts
A top Ukrainian official on Saturday ruled out any deals with Russia as long as the war continued, saying Moscow would use a halt in fighting to regroup its forces and gather resources.
"For Russia, this is a war of destruction -- for us, this is a war for survival. And while they are trying to abolish us as a state and as a nation, any agreements with Russia will be doomed," tweeted Andriy Yermak, the president's chief of staff.
