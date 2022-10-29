Left Menu

Unidentified person booked for using Mumbai civic chief's pic for gift card fraud

An unidentified person has been booked for using the photograph of Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the display picture of a Whatsapp account to lure people into sending him gift cards using a renowned payment app, a police official said on Saturday.The complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official stated that at least three current and former civic officials received Whatsapp messages from an unidentified number as part of this gift card fraud, he said.The complainant got a message on Wednesday but it seemed suspicious.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:20 IST
Unidentified person booked for using Mumbai civic chief's pic for gift card fraud
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified person has been booked for using the photograph of Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the display picture of a Whatsapp account to lure people into sending him gift cards using a renowned payment app, a police official said on Saturday.

The complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official stated that at least three current and former civic officials received Whatsapp messages from an unidentified number as part of this gift card fraud, he said.

''The complainant got a message on Wednesday but it seemed suspicious. On verification, he realised the sender was not the civic chief but an unidentified person. He then approached Azad Maidan police,'' the official said.

A case has been under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022