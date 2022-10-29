Unidentified person booked for using Mumbai civic chief's pic for gift card fraud
An unidentified person has been booked for using the photograph of Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as the display picture of a Whatsapp account to lure people into sending him gift cards using a renowned payment app, a police official said on Saturday.The complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official stated that at least three current and former civic officials received Whatsapp messages from an unidentified number as part of this gift card fraud, he said.The complainant got a message on Wednesday but it seemed suspicious.
''The complainant got a message on Wednesday but it seemed suspicious. On verification, he realised the sender was not the civic chief but an unidentified person. He then approached Azad Maidan police,'' the official said.
A case has been under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions, the official added.
