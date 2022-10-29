Maha: Council deputy chairperson Gorhe seeks probe against official accused of harassment by woman colleague

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Saturday demanded a probe against an official of the OBC Bahujan Welfare Department who has been accused of harassment by a woman colleague. On October 18, the official allegedly asked the woman officer to sing for him inside his cabin `as he was bored,' she said.

The woman complained about the incident to the concerned minister as well as secretary of the department in writing, Gorhe said. The chief minister, deputy chief minister and chief secretary should look into the matter and the official in question should be relieved of his responsibility for a fair probe, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)