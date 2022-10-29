South Korea stampede death toll rises to 120 - fire authorities
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:40 IST
The number of deaths reported from a stampede in a central district of the South Korean capital Seoul has risen to 120, a fire official said.
The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) as a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events.
