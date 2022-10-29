Left Menu

Odisha: Minor boys held for raping girl, uploading video on internet

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 29-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 23:59 IST
Three minor boys were arrested on the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl and uploading a video they made of the act on social media platforms in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said Saturday.

The accused boys, who were in the age group of 14-17, and the victim live in the same village under Jenapur police station limits.

The arrests were made on Friday, after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said that the boys allegedly raped her and video-recorded the act on a mobile a few days ago.

They then threatened her that they would post the video on social media if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

''Soon afterwards, the accused started blackmailing the girl using the video clip and threatened to make it public if she did not pay them Rs 20,000. When the victim refused, they posted the video on social media platforms which went viral,” said Umakanta Nayak, IIC of Jenapur police station.

A relative of the victim saw the video and informed her father about it.

When the father started questioning his daughter, she told them what they had done.

“Based on her father's complaint, we registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act against the three boys,'' he said.

