EU warns against unilateral actions that would endanger Ukraine grain deal
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-10-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union supports U.N.-led efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal alive, a spokesperson said on Saturday, after Moscow announced it was pulling out of the agreement.
"We ... stress that all parties must refrain from any unilateral action that would imperil the Black Sea Grain Initiative which is a critical humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people around the world," said Nabila Massrali, spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Commission.
