Left Menu

UP: Suspended Mahoba SP, accused in businessman's death, sent to police custody

It is alleged that days before his death, he had, in a video, expressed apprehension that he might be killed by Mahoba SP Patidar.Patidar is also accused of taking bribes from the businessman.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-10-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 00:19 IST
UP: Suspended Mahoba SP, accused in businessman's death, sent to police custody
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Saturday sent suspended SP of Mahoba Manilal Patidar to 24-hour police custody for questioning in connection with the death of a local businessman in 2020.

The custody period began at 6 pm Saturday and will continue till 6 pm Sunday. The order came on an application by investigating officer Satish Chandra.

Businessman Indrakant Tripathi was shot dead in 2020. It is alleged that days before his death, he had, in a video, expressed apprehension that he might be killed by Mahoba SP Patidar.

Patidar is also accused of taking bribes from the businessman. It has also been alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh per month from Tripathi. Days after the video surfaced on social media, Tripathi was shot under suspicious circumstances. He died five days later while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kanpur.

A case was lodged by the deceased's brother Ravikant Tripathi on September 11, 2020, at Kabrai police station in Mahoba. The Uttar Pradesh government eventually suspended Manilal Patidar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest. He surrendered before a court on October 15 this year.

While moving the application in court seeking the remand of Patidar, the investigating officer said the suspended SP had claimed that he had hidden his mobile phone in the ground in the backyard of his government accommodation.

In such circumstances, it is necessary that Patidar be sent to police custody to recover the phone, the application stated, adding the mobile phone was used for sending video clips. While passing the order, the court directed that no coercive action would be taken against Patidar during police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO; China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing yea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022