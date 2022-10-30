Left Menu

Four killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-10-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 00:24 IST
Four killed, 18 injured as petrol tanker catches fire in Mizoram
  • Country:
  • India

At least 4 people were killed and 18 others injured when a petrol tanker caught fire and exploded in Mizoram’s Aizawl district on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Tuirial village, about 18 kilometres east of the state capital, at around 6 pm when the tanker was going to Champhai.

The tanker caught fire when locals tried to collect petrol oozing out of the tanker due to some reason.

Four people were charred to death, while 18 others were hospitalised with burn injuries.

The condition of five of them was critical, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing years of decline - WHO; China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Tuberculosis deaths rose during pandemic, reversing yea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022