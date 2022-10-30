Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response
Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.
