Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 00:25 IST
Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

In a video address, he accused Russia of trying to create an artificial famine in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

