BRIEF-UK PM Sunak On Stampede In South Korea Says "All Our Thoughts Are With Those Currently Responding And All South Koreans At This Very Distressing Time"- Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 00:46 IST
Oct 29 (Reuters) -
* UK PM SUNAK ON STAMPEDE IN SOUTH KOREA SAYS "ALL OUR THOUGHTS ARE WITH THOSE CURRENTLY RESPONDING AND ALL SOUTH KOREANS AT THIS VERY DISTRESSING TIME"- TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/3zsfJ2z]
Also Read: South Korea: Fake cryptocurrency detection service released
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SOUTH KOREA
Advertisement