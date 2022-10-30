Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine swap around 50 prisoners of war - officials

Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 01:04 IST
Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in series of prisoner of war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said.

Ukraine's military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, among them soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members and doctors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that since March, Russia had freed a total of 1,031 prisoners.

"We remember all those who are held captive in Russia and on occupied territory and will do everything to ensure that each and every one is returned," he said in a video address. Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks.

Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region - one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month - also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place. He said 50 people from each side were being exchanged.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

