Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources. The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle in the area detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were football players who were at the stadium.

