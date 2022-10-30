Left Menu

Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 01:04 IST
(Adds circumstances of the explosion) BAGHDAD, Oct 29 (Reuters) -

Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources. The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle in the area detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were football players who were at the stadium.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

