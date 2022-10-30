Russian halt to grain deal with Ukraine is outrageous, Biden says
Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 30-10-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 02:13 IST
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 29 (Reuters) -
Russia's decision to suspend its participation in a U.N.-brokered grain agreement with Ukraine is outrageous, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday.
