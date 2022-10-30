Left Menu

BRIEF-Canada's Trudeau Says, "On Behalf Of Canadaians, I'm Sending Deepest Condolences To People Of South Korea, Following Deadly Stampede In Seoul"- Tweet

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* CANADA'S TRUDEAU SAYS, "ON BEHALF OF CANADAIANS, I’M SENDING DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO PEOPLE OF SOUTH KOREA, FOLLOWING DEADLY STAMPEDE IN SEOUL"- TWEET Source text [https://bit.ly/3TQiYJ0]

