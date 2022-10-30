Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Palestinian gunman kills one in Hebron settlement, is shot dead

A Palestinian gunman killed one person and wounded at least three others in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank before being shot dead by a guard, the Israeli military, medics and a settlement spokesperson said. The Islamist militant group Hamas claimed the slain Hebron gunman as its member.

Ten killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad

Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources. The explosion took place in a garage near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Factbox-Some of the world's worst stampedes

At least 120 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday. Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:

Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges

The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later. Police initially declined to offer a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands, though doctors expect a full recovery.

Congo expells Rwandan ambassador in retaliation for alleged rebel support

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo's eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.

Traveller fined, refused entry to Australia for 'significant' biosecurity breach

An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up protection against foot and mouth disease at its international airports following an outbreak in Indonesia.

Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said. Blinken spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about "regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine," the department said in a release.

Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead

At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said. A further 65 people were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

As U.N. mulls sending troops to Haiti, a gang's rise shows how hard that would be

As Haiti's gang-induced humanitarian crisis deepened in October, a group of looters ransacked a supermarket in a well-to-do suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, leading police to arrest over a dozen people and take them to a nearby police station. They were not there for long.

Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis. U.S. President Joe Biden denounced the move as "purely outrageous" and said it would increase starvation.

