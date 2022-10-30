Left Menu

160 cases of over thousand litres of liquor seized in Kerala's Thrissur

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 30-10-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 10:38 IST
160 cases of over thousand litres of liquor seized in Kerala's Thrissur
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 160 liquor cases containing over a thousand litres of country-made foreign alcohol was seized on Sunday from a toll plaza at Paliyekkara in Thrissur district of Kerala, an excise official said.

Assistant Excise Inspector Anoop Kumar from the Irinjalakuda Excise Range Office said that he and his team nabbed the accused, transporting the liquor in his Mahindra pick-up vehicle from Mahe to Thiruvananthapuram around 1 am on Sunday.

The liquor cases, containing 1,440 litres of alcohol, were being transported in the vehicle by hiding it under coconuts, the official said and added that the seizure was based on a tip-off received by the excise department.

The hidden liquor cases were detected after a thorough search of the vehicle, he added.

Kumar also said that they were aware of this modus operandi of transporting liquor from Mahe and therefore, were always on the lookout for such vehicles.

The seized liquor was only meant for sale in Puducherry and it is an offence to transport it to Kerala, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022