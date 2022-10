Netherlands opt to bat against Pakistan

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday. Pakistan included Fakhar Zaman in the playing eleven in place of Haider Ali.

For Netherlands, Stephan Myburgh, Brandon Glover and Roelof van der Merwe are back in the playing eleven.

Teams: Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren.

