Left Menu

Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in MP; FIR against unidentified persons

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 30-10-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 12:31 IST
Mahatma Gandhi's bust damaged in MP; FIR against unidentified persons
  • Country:
  • India

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi installed in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district was damaged allegedly by unidentified persons, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday in Rangaon village following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified culprits, Jawar police station in-charge Shivram Jat said.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Jawar village panchayat secretary Devraj Singh, he said. Local Congress functionary Kundan Malviya said the incident has angered the villagers, and demanded strict action against those involved in it.

Another villager Rampal Singh also sought swift police action against the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022