Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI: Additional AG informs High Court

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-10-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 12:47 IST
Telangana withdraws general consent to CBI: Additional AG informs High Court
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Government has withdrawn general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state.

This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the TRS MLAs poaching case.

Three persons, who allegedly tried to ''poach'' four TRS legislators, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

The government's Home (Special) Department had issued an order-G.O.Ms.No.51 on August 30 withdrawing all previous general consents issued by it under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the AAG informed the court.

''On the other hand, the learned Additional Advocate General submitted that the petitioner does not have locus standi to file this writ petition. G.O.Ms.No.51, Home (Special) Department, dated 30.08.2022 was issued by the Government of Telangana withdrawing all previous general consents issued by the State Government under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (for short 'the Act'),'' the High Court said in its order.

The development comes after the BJP and TRS have indulged in a war of words over several issues in recent past that has led to acrimony between the two parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

