Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-10-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's pound fell about 4% to 24 against the dollar as trading resumed on Sunday after the weekend, Refinitiv data showed.
The pound had slid about 14.5% against the dollar on Thursday after authorities announced a commitment to a "durably flexible" exchange rate regime along with a preliminary agreement for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- International Monetary Fund
Advertisement