Egypt's pound sinks further against dollar - Refinitiv

Egypt's pound fell about 4% to 24 against the dollar as trading resumed on Sunday after the weekend, Refinitiv data showed.

The pound had slid about 14.5% against the dollar on Thursday after authorities announced a commitment to a "durably flexible" exchange rate regime along with a preliminary agreement for a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)