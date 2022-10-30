Left Menu

Delhi minister visits Chhath Ghats to inspect arrangements

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday visited Chhath Ghats in Qutub Vihar and Dabri Mor here to take stock of preparations for the festival. Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:38 IST
Delhi minister visits Chhath Ghats to inspect arrangements
Kailash Gahlot (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday visited Chhath Ghats in Qutub Vihar and Dabri Mor here to take stock of preparations for the festival. During the visit Gahlot checked preparations regarding sanitation, lighting, water supply, making of temporary ponds, installation of CCTVs among others. "Just went to Qutub Vihar-Matiala and inspected the Chhath Puja Ghat. People are very happy with the arrangements made by Delhi government. The members of Chhath Committee expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal area MLA Gulab Singh Yadav," Gahlot tweeted after the visit. Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning.It involves offering ''arghya'' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh -- living in Delhi. At Dabri Mor Chhath Ghats, Gahlot also interacted with fasting women and asked them about preparation regarding the festival.

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also visited Chhath Ghats at Astha Kunj in East of Kailash area and took stock of preparations there.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday gave his nod to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna. The revenue department of the Delhi government is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements in Delhi and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make Chhath Puja a success.

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022