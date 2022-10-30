Left Menu

Gang decamps with ATM, 14 lakh cash in Rajasthan's Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-10-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 14:45 IST
Gang decamps with ATM, 14 lakh cash in Rajasthan's Jaipur
A gang of four to five people fled away with an ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh cash in Kotputli town here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The unidentified people used a gas cutter to uproot the machine from a Bank of India ATM kiosk set up on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, Kotputli police station sub-inspector Ravindra Kumar said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to track the vehicle used in the crime, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

