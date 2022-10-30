Left Menu

'Huge rock' crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one

The landslip happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Markos Studios, a family-run beachside complex of rooms to rent built under a rocky hillside at Ierapetra. Police said the rock destroyed two rooms.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:03 IST
'Huge rock' crushes holiday rooms on Greek island of Crete, killing one
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A "huge rock" fell from a hillside and crushed two rooms at a coastal hotel on the Greek island of Crete, killing one Slovenian woman as she slept and injuring her young son, police said. The landslip happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Markos Studios, a family-run beachside complex of rooms to rent built under a rocky hillside at Ierapetra.

Police said the rock destroyed two rooms. The victim's 51-year-old husband was in a different room and was unhurt. The 47-year-old woman and her eight-year-old son were buried under the debris.

About 50 firefighters rushed to the area and managed to rescue the boy after an hour of digging through the rubble. The boy's mother was found dead. The family had been due to leave on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022