Lebanese Christian cleric accuses officials of creating post-Aoun political 'vacuum'

Lebanon's top Maronite Christian cleric accused authorities of creating a political vacuum by leaving the presidency unfilled with outgoing Christian incumbent Michel Aoun's term ending on Monday.

Patriarch Beshara Al-Rai said they had "left this supreme and essential presidency in a vacuum, either deliberately, or out of stupidity or selfishness."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)