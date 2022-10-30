Lebanese Christian cleric accuses officials of creating post-Aoun political 'vacuum'
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's top Maronite Christian cleric accused authorities of creating a political vacuum by leaving the presidency unfilled with outgoing Christian incumbent Michel Aoun's term ending on Monday.
Patriarch Beshara Al-Rai said they had "left this supreme and essential presidency in a vacuum, either deliberately, or out of stupidity or selfishness."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement