Kerala Minister condemns attack on doctor by patient

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday condemned the attack on a doctor of the general hospital here by a patient and said it was unacceptable.The minister spoke to the doctor and assured her all the support.Thiruvananthapuram native, Wasir 25, was arrested on Saturday by the Cantonment police here after he allegedly assaulted a duty doctor.Police said the accused attacked the doctor after she asked him to get admitted after a diagnosis.We had arrested him yesterday and the court today remanded him to judicial custody.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 15:34 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday condemned the attack on a doctor of the general hospital here by a patient and said it was unacceptable.

The minister spoke to the doctor and assured her all the support.

Thiruvananthapuram native, Wasir (25), was arrested on Saturday by the Cantonment police here after he allegedly assaulted a duty doctor.

Police said the accused attacked the doctor after she asked him to get admitted after a diagnosis.

''We had arrested him yesterday and the court today remanded him to judicial custody. The doctor was assaulted and suffered a broken arm,'' Cantonment police told PTI.

George said the doctor was assaulted while she was on duty at the OP.

''Such attacks against health workers cannot be accepted. This will affect their morale. The government will take stern action against the culprit,'' the minister said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association (KGMOA) strongly condemned the incident and said a protest will be organised in front of the hospital on Monday.

KGMOA said the doctor was assaulted without any provocation and sought protection for the doctors and hospitals.

