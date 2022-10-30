Left Menu

J-K: Security forces launch search operation along IB over suspected drone movement

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 16:48 IST
J-K: Security forces launch search operation along IB over suspected drone movement
  • Country:
  • India

Police and security forces launched a search operation in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after some villagers informed them about a suspected drone movement, officials said on Sunday.

The search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group along with the police was launched in Pullian, Nursery and Checkdayala belt on Saturday night, they said.

A fresh search was held on Sunday, a police officer said.

He said terrorists have been using drones to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics into the Indian side from across the border, but forces are alert to foil such designs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022