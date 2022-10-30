J-K: Security forces launch search operation along IB over suspected drone movement

Police and security forces launched a search operation in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after some villagers informed them about a suspected drone movement, officials said on Sunday.

The search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group along with the police was launched in Pullian, Nursery and Checkdayala belt on Saturday night, they said.

A fresh search was held on Sunday, a police officer said.

He said terrorists have been using drones to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics into the Indian side from across the border, but forces are alert to foil such designs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)