Russia says its army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in three regions -agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:16 IST
The Russian army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Luhansk regions, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
The ministry said Ukrainian artillery had fired near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but that the radiation situation remained normal, TASS reported.
Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.
