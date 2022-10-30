Man attacks UK border force centre, kills himself - Reuters eyewitness
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:27 IST
A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a new British immigration border force centre in Dover, England, and then killed himself, according to a Reuters photographer present there.
After the attack the man tied a rope around his neck attached to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the Reuters photographer said.
