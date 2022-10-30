Left Menu

Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

The complainant, Rahul who is a resident of Meerut district in UP, said that three unknown persons came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gun point, a senior police officer said. In the video, the driver parks his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 17:46 IST
A 35-year-old man was allegedly robbed off his SUV by three persons at a gun point in southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area, police said on Sunday. On Saturday at 5.19 am, Delhi Cantt police station received information regarding carjacking from National Highway-8, near Jharera Village, police said. The complainant, Rahul who is a resident of Meerut district in UP, said that three unknown persons came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gun point, a senior police officer said. A case under section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in Delhi Cantt police station and investigation was on, the officer said. A purported video, seems to be of the incident, is being circulated on social media. In the video, the driver parks his white Fortuner car near the spot where three persons came on a motorcycle. When the SUV owner Rahul comes out of the vehicle, a man wearing red upper takes out a pistol from his pocket and threatens him. Two other gun wielding accused also came and all the three escaped from the spot along with the car.

