Left Menu

Poland says it, EU ready to help Ukraine with goods transportation

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:07 IST
Poland says it, EU ready to help Ukraine with goods transportation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland and its European Union partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with further help in the transportation of essential goods after Russia pulled out of a grain deal, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Sunday.

Russia's decision to exit the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea offered "yet more proof that Moscow is not willing to uphold any international agreements," the ministry added on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022