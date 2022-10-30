Poland says it, EU ready to help Ukraine with goods transportation

Poland and its European Union partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with further help in the transportation of essential goods after Russia pulled out of a grain deal, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Sunday.

Russia's decision to exit the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea offered "yet more proof that Moscow is not willing to uphold any international agreements," the ministry added on Twitter.

