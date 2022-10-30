Left Menu

Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said. The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.

The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said. He then drove to a nearby petrol station, tied an improvised noose around his neck, attached it to a metal pole and drove off, killing himself, the photographer said.

Police arrived minutes afterwards and cordoned off the area. Local police and Britain's interior ministry were not immediately available to comment.

