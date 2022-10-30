UP: Case against man for pressuring woman to marry

Police have registered a case against a man after a woman's father here alleged that she was pressured for marriage and convert to Islam.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said a PAC jawan in his complaint alleged that Shahrukh, alias Vihaan, a resident of the Goladia area in ​​Amroha, threatened his daughter that her brother will be beheaded if she didn’t marry him and convert. He alleged that the accused had also got a plain paper signed from her on September 24 last year and now threatened her.

The woman’s father alleged that the accused made a fake ID of his daughter on Instagram and uploaded her photos. The police officer said a case has been registered under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code (forcing a woman to marry, kidnapping) and Section 66 of the IT Act. He said the accused will be arrested soon.

