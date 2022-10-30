World News Roundup: South Korea mourns, wants answers after Halloween crush kills 153; President Aoun leaves office amid Lebanon's financial crisis and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

South Korea mourns, wants answers after Halloween crush kills 153

Shocked family members collected bodies, parents searched for children and a country sought answers on Sunday after at least 153 people were crushed to death when a crowd in South Korea surged in an alleyway during Halloween festivities. President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning and designated Seoul's popular Itaewon district a disaster zone after the Saturday night disaster.

President Aoun leaves office amid Lebanon's financial crisis

Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, vacates the presidential palace on Sunday, leaving a void at the top of a failing state. Parliament has so far been unable to agree on a successor in the role, which has the power to sign bills into law, appoint new prime ministers and green-light government formations before they are voted on by parliament.

Deeply divided, Brazilians abroad join long queues to vote in tense presidential runoff

Brazilian Ieda Ferreira woke up at the crack of dawn to join a long queue in Portugal's capital Lisbon, her home for the past five years, to vote in her country's presidential runoff. Brazil, she said, was more divided than ever. "Brazil has become very polarised," said the 46-year-old, who wore all red, the colour of Brazil's leftist Workers Party led by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "The government in power ... preaches hate and violence."

Overcrowded stadium crush kills 11 people in Congolese capital

Eleven people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said. The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd ended up forcing their way into the VIP and reserved sections, Reuters reporters at the concert said.

Foreign leaders offer condolences over deadly South Korea crush

Foreign leaders expressed condolences over the deadly crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district, with at least 20 foreign nationals from as many as a dozen countries among those killed in the crush in a popular nightspot. South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning on Sunday after the Halloween crush on Saturday night killed some 153 people.

Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from a vast assembly facility of iPhone maker Foxconn in COVID-hit Zhengzhou, fearing they could trigger coronavirus outbreaks. Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, reported 167 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the seven days to Oct. 29, up from 97 infections in the prior seven-day period.

After South Korean Halloween crush, families seek missing, plan funerals

In tears, Philomene Aby's hands shook as she asked workers at a South Korean community centre for any news of her 22-year-old son, missing in the wake of a crowd surge in Seoul that left at least 151 people dead on Saturday. Her son, Masela, went to work at a club in the city's Itaewon area around 6 p.m. on Saturday. That was the last time Aby, a Seoul resident from the Ivory Coast, saw him.

Iranians appear to defy warning from powerful Guards with more protests

Iranian students defied warnings from the feared Revolutionary Guards and Basij militia that nationwide protests must end by Sunday, prompting a fierce response from riot police and militia, videos on social media showed. Iranians from all walks of life have been protesting since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police after she was arrested for attire deemed inappropriate.

Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer

A man threw petrol bombs attached with fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said. The attacker, a white man in a striped top, drove up to the centre in a white SEAT sports utility vehicle. He got out and threw three petrol bombs, one of which did not go off, the photographer said.

Car bombs at busy Somalia market intersection killed at least 100, president says

The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia's education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise. Mogadishu's K5 intersection is normally teeming with people buying and selling everything from food, clothing and water to foreign currency and khat, a mild narcotic leaf, but it was quiet on Sunday, when emergency workers were still cleaning blood from the streets and buildings.

