Fire breaks out in west Delhi shop, one dead

Fire department personnel brought the blaze under control and found the burnt body of shop owner Arun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka Harsha Vardhan said. It seems the owner was sleeping inside the shop, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 18:49 IST
A 40-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at his shop in west Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, police said. Information about the fire was received at around 2.20 am, they said. Fire department personnel brought the blaze under control and found the burnt body of shop owner Arun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said. The victim was a resident of Bengali Colony in Najafgarh, he added. ''The body was taken to the RTRM hospital mortuary for further legal proceedings. We are registering a case and investigating the matter,'' the DCP said. It seems the owner was sleeping inside the shop, the police said. Kumar retired from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as constable in 2021. He used to sell uniforms, badges, etc at his shop, they added.

