Russia says it has recovered drones used to attack its Black Sea fleet in Crimea

Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said it had recovered and analysed the wreckage of drones used to attack ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea the day before.

The ministry said its analysis showed that the drones were equipped with Canadian-made navigation modules for an attack that it said was carried out by Ukraine under British leadership, a claim Britain has denied.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

