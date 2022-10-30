Woman hangs herself in Delhi; family alleges dowry harassment

A 26-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in Delhi's Sultanpuri area, with her family members alleging that she was killed over dowry, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered against the woman's husband Rajesh and he has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, police received information that a woman, resident of Sultanpuri, hanged herself and was declared dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri, the officer said.

As the death took place within seven years of marriage, the sub-divisional magistrate, Kanjhawla was informed accordingly, police said.

The spot was inspected and a scarf (chunni) was seized, they said.

The executive magistrate recorded the statement of the deceased's mother on Saturday. There were allegations of domestic harassment, cruelty and dowry demand against the woman's husband and mother-in-law, the officer said.

A case under sections 498A (cruelty), 304B (dowry death) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Saturday at Sultanpuri police station on the statement of the deceased's mother, the officer said.

The post-mortem was conducted and the body has been handed over to the family members of the victim, police said.

