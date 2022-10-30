Left Menu

Maha: Bank employee robbed of Rs 11.75 lakh in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 19:01 IST
Maha: Bank employee robbed of Rs 11.75 lakh in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

A bank employee was allegedly robbed of Rs 11.75 lakh cash while he was on his way to deposit the money at the bank's branch in Kalyan city in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, when the employee was travelling with the cash from Vasai to Kalyan along with the bank’s security guard on a motorcycle, assistant police inspector Sharad Pawar of Bhiwandi police station said.

Two unidentified persons on a two-wheeler waylaid the duo at Kalyan naka and snatched the bag containing Rs 11.75 lakh cash, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused and a case under section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022