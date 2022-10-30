Left Menu

Gurugram: Man shot dead in sleep

Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran assured the family that the accused will be nabbed soon, only after that the body was handed over to police.Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said the victim was shot in the head.The reason behind the murder is not known but we are trying to nab the accused.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 19:02 IST
Gurugram: Man shot dead in sleep
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old property dealer was shot dead in sleep at his home by unidentified assailants in early hours on Sunday, police said here.

Dharmesh Yadav of Dundahera village was sleeping in his under-construction house in Sector 22, where two armed men murdered him around 2 am. A worker sleeping in the same building raised an alarm and informed the victim's family, DCP Deepak Sarahan said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to take the body in custody for a post-mortem but the victim's family members refused, demanding the arrest of the accused first. Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran assured the family that the accused will be nabbed soon, only after that the body was handed over to police.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, said the victim was shot in the head.

''The reason behind the murder is not known but we are trying to nab the accused. With the help of a CCTV footage, we are trying to identify them. The accused will be arrested soon,'' DCP (West) Deepak Saharan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022