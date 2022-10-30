Maha: Woman mowed down by truck in Nagpur

Left Menu

A woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after being run over by a truck in Maharashtras Nagpur city on Sunday, police said. She sustained grievous injuries and was killed on the spot, the official said. A case under sections 304 A death by negligence and 279 rash driving of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 19:27 IST
A woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler died after being run over by a truck in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 5.30 pm in Hingna police station area of the city, an official said.

Reena Dilip Masram (23), a resident of Salaimendha village, was riding pillion on a motorcycle when it skidded on the road, he said.

Reena fell and was run over by a truck while was being reversed. She sustained grievous injuries and was killed on the spot, the official said. A case under sections 304 (A) (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he said.

