Mumbai: Woman running shelter and care facility booked after stray animals die

A woman running a animal shelter and care facility in Malad in Mumbai has been booked after some patrons complained that stray animals had died there, a police official said on Sunday.

The complainants said she had charged money to take care of these stray animals, including cats and dogs, from as many as 50 people but many of the animals had died allegedly due to poor conditions, he said.

''As per one complainant, some 30 stray animals have died. He has sought the intervention of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation so that the facility can be shut down. Others have alleged the bodies of the animals had been disposed of,'' he said.

The Malwani police station official said a case has been registered for cheating, causing disappearance of evidence of Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and further probe was underway.

