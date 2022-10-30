Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs South Africa

PTI | Perth | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:18 IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs South Africa
  • Country:
  • Australia

South Africa Quinton de Kock c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 1 Temba Bavuma c Karthik b Shami 10 Rilee Rossouw lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 Aiden Markram c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 52 David Miller not out 59 Tristan Stubbs lbw b Ashwin 6 Wayne Parnell not out 2 Extras: (b-4, lb-2, w-1) 7 Total: 137/5 in 19.4 overs Fall of wickets: 3-1, 3-2, 24-3, 100-4, 122-5 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3.4-0-21-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-25-2, Mohammed Shami 4-0-13-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-29-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-43-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022