SCOREBOARD: India vs South Africa

South Africa Quinton de Kock c Rahul b Arshdeep Singh 1 Temba Bavuma c Karthik b Shami 10 Rilee Rossouw lbw b Arshdeep Singh 0 Aiden Markram c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 52 David Miller not out 59 Tristan Stubbs lbw b Ashwin 6 Wayne Parnell not out 2 Extras: (b-4, lb-2, w-1) 7 Total: 137/5 in 19.4 overs Fall of wickets: 3-1, 3-2, 24-3, 100-4, 122-5 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3.4-0-21-0, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-25-2, Mohammed Shami 4-0-13-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-29-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-43-1.

