Drone-dropped weapons recovered along IB in Jammu; 2 arrested

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:28 IST
Drone-dropped weapons recovered along IB in Jammu; 2 arrested
Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border in R S Pura Sector and and arrested two people here, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police noticed the drone's movement in Baspur Bangla area in the early hours of Sunday, following which all police stations in the region were put on alert.

He identified the arrested men as Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were recovered, he added.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

