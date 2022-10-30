Drone-dropped weapons recovered along IB in Jammu; 2 arrested

Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border in R S Pura Sector and and arrested two people here, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police noticed the drone's movement in Baspur Bangla area in the early hours of Sunday, following which all police stations in the region were put on alert.

He identified the arrested men as Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were recovered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)