Suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds fall in river - officials
They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, local TV channel Zee News said. Footage broadcast by the channel showed people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them. (Writing by Rupam Jain; editing by John Stonestreet)
Hundreds of people fell into a river when a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, with several critically injured, officials said.
There were over 400 people on the bridge at the time. They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, local TV channel Zee News said. Footage broadcast by the channel showed people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them. (Writing by Rupam Jain; editing by John Stonestreet)
