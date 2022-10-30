Left Menu

Suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds fall in river - officials

They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, local TV channel Zee News said. Footage broadcast by the channel showed people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them. (Writing by Rupam Jain; editing by John Stonestreet)

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:32 IST
Suspension bridge collapses in India, hundreds fall in river - officials

Hundreds of people fell into a river when a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, with several critically injured, officials said.

There were over 400 people on the bridge at the time. They fell in the Machchu river in the town of Morbi, local TV channel Zee News said. Footage broadcast by the channel showed people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams sought to rescue them. (Writing by Rupam Jain; editing by John Stonestreet)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022