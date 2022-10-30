Left Menu

Orchard worth Rs 4.34 cr bought by ex-Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra attached under Gangster Act

According to the SP, 83 cases are registered against him.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:37 IST
Orchard worth Rs 4.34 cr bought by ex-Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra attached under Gangster Act
  • Country:
  • India

An orchard here worth over Rs 4.34 crore was attached on the district magistrate's orders with the police claiming ex-Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra had used money earned from criminal acts to buy the property in the name of kin.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said the former MLA had got the orchard illegally registered in the name of his elder brother's son Prakash Chandra Mishra, his son Vikas Mishra and daughter-in-law Pushplata Mishra.

The orchard is located in the Gyanpur tehsil of the district.

The property was attached on the orders of the District Magistrate under the Gangster Act, the police officer said. Vijay Mishra is currently lodged in an Agra jail in cases, including rape and land grab. According to the SP, 83 cases are registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022