Left Menu

Drone-dropped weapons recovered along IB in Jammu; 2 arrested

Since it is close to the border fence, all police stations and a dedicated officer-led team were put on the job, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said.Based on technical surveillance and analysis, two suspects were detained. Balvinder was coordinating with the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan, he added.A case has been registered.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-10-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 20:54 IST
Drone-dropped weapons recovered along IB in Jammu; 2 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border (IB) in RS Pura Sector and arrested two people here, an official said on Sunday.

The consignment comprised four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds, he said.

This is the fourth drone-dropped consignment seized by the Jammu Police this year.

''On the intervening night of October 27 and 28, suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla area in R S Pura. Since it is close to the border fence, all police stations and a dedicated officer-led team were put on the job,'' Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

Based on technical surveillance and analysis, two suspects were detained. During questioning, one of them named Chander Bose admitted to have visited the spot during the drone movement to collect the consignment.

Bose also disclosed that he was working at the behest of a person named Shamsher Singh of Gole Gujral camp here, the ADGP said.

''Both were in touch with an overground worker (OGW) named Balvinder, hailing from Jammu and currently residing in Europe,'' he said.

''The arrested men and the OGW work for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan,'' he added.

A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022