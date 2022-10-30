Turkish DefMin in talks with Kyiv, Moscow to resume grains deal

Turkey's Defence Minister is in talks with counterparts in Moscow and Kyiv to try to revive a U.N.-brokered deal for exports of Ukrainian grain, the ministry said on Sunday. Hulusi Akar has asked parties to avoid any "provocation" that could affect the continuation of the deal, it said in a statement.

"The inspection of grain-laden vessels waiting in front of Bosphorus will continue today and tomorrow," the statement said. Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea deal on Saturday, effectively cutting shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's top grain exporters, in response to what it called a Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)