NEWSALERTNEWSALERT-GUJARAT BRIDGE-NDRF3 NDRF teams rushed to Morbi bridge collapse site from Gand'
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:16 IST
3 NDRF teams rushed to bridge collapse site in Gujarat from Gandhinagar, Vadodara; another team to be airlifted: DG Atul Karwal.
